How to buy tickets to Ross Noble’s live comedy tour 2018

After his highly popular Brain Dump tour last year, British stand-up comedian, Ross Noble is back with another tour for 2018.

With meandering, spontaneous routines that always seem off-the-cuff and actively encourage heckling, Ross Noble is a master of ‘in the moment’ comedy.

He’s much loved for his rants about anything from people spending too much time on their phones to Brexit, and his sketches that often end up erring on the surreal side.

Noble is originally from Northumberland, and lives in the UK with his wife and two daughters. He won a Time Out award for his Edinburgh Festival Fringe show, Chickenmaster back in 2000 and has become extremely popular in the UK and Australia.

Noble has made TV appearances on shows like Have I Got News For You, Top Gear and QI.

Ross Noble’s tour will be visiting the following venues. Click on the links for more information.

9 September – Glasgow, Theatre Royal Glasgow

12 September – Exeter, Exeter Corn Exchange

13 September – Yeovil, Octagon Theatre

14 September – Salisbury, Salisbury City Hall

15 September – Isle of Wight, Shanklin Theatre

16 September – Bournemouth – Bournemouth Pavilion

18 September – Swansea, Swansea Grand Theatre

19 September – Barnstaple, The Queens Theatre

20-21 September – Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

22 September – Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

25-26 September – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

2 October – Crawley, Hawth Theatre

3 October – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

4 October – Basingstoke, The Anvil

6 October – Oxford, New Theatre Oxford

7 October – Stafford, Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

10 October – Buxton, Opera House Buxton

11 October – Hull, Hull City Hall

12 October – Lincoln, Engine Shed

13 October – Loughborough, Loughborough Town Hall

16 October – Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome

17 October – High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan Theatre

18 October – Northampton, Royal and Derngate

19 October – Harrogate, Harrogate Royal Hall

20 October – Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall

21 October – York, Grand Opera House, York

24 October – Halifax, Victoria Theatre

25-7 October – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

28 October – Derby, Derby Theatre

30-31 October – St Albans, Alban Arena

2 November – Carlisle, Carlisle Sands Centre

3 November – Edinburgh, Festival Theatre Edinburgh

6 November – Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall

7 November – Tunbridge Wells, Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall

9-10 November – London, London Palladium

13 November – Kings Lynn, Corn Exchange Kings Lynn

14 November – Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre

15 November – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

16 November – Cambridge, Cambridge Corn Exchange

17 November – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

18 November – Brighton, Brighton Dome

21-24 November – Newcastle, Newcastle City Hall

25 November – Barrow-In-Furness, Forum Barrow

28-29 November – Crewe, Crewe Lyceum Theatre

30 November – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester

1 December – Nottingham, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

2 December – Scarborough, Scarborough Spa Grand Hall

5 December – Guildford, G Live Guildford

7 December – Liverpool, Liverpool Empire Theatre

8 December – Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough Town Hall

11 December – Llandudno, Venue Cymru – The Arena

13-14 December – Leeds, Leeds Town Hall