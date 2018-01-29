How to buy tickets for Wireless Festival 2018

Here's everything you need to know to get yourself tickets to London's ultimate summer party

Last year, the sold-out festival welcomed more than 45 acts and over 100,000 festival goers. Chance the Rapper, Skepta and The Weeknd headlined, and supporting acts included Sean Peal and Bryson Tiller.

Advertisement

There were also a fair few famous faces in the crowd, with the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow and Bella Hadid heading to the London festival.

Over the years, Wireless has become a highlight of the capital’s musical calendar. Tickets are on sale now – here’s all you need to know.

When is Wireless Festival?

The urban music festival will be taking place from Friday 6th – Sunday 8th July this year.

Where is Wireless Festival?

It takes place in Finsbury Park, London.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available on the official ticketing site, Ticketmaster.co.uk. There are standard and VIP tickets available.

Who will be playing at Wireless Festival?

Since it started in 2005, Wireless has welcomed artists like Jay-Z, Rita Ora and Rihanna.

2018 line-up includes:

Friday 6th July – J. Cole, Post Malone, PartyNextDoor, Goldlink, Wretch 32, Mabel, Kojo, Funds, Belly Squad, BAS, Donae’o

Saturday 7th July – Stormzy, Migos, J Hus, French Montana, 6Lack, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Mostack, Fredo, Hardy Caprio, Belly, Ramz

Sunday 8th July – DJ Khaled and friends, Giggs, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert, Cardi B, Rick Ross, Playboi Carti, Lil Pump, Mist, Not3S, Trippie Red, Ski Mask the Slump God, 67, Smokepurpp, Jaykae, Lisa Mercedez

What other festivals have tickets for sale this summer?

Advertisement

A couple of highlights include Reading Festival, Wireless Festival and the Isle of Wight Festival.