How to buy tickets for Shakira at The O2 in London

The Columbian superstar is visiting the British capital as part of her El Dorado World Tour. Here's how to make sure you are there...

Columbian pop superstar Shakira hasn’t played a headline show in Britain since 2010, so the announcement that she will be visiting London’s 02 arena this summer as part of her El Dorado World Tour will certainly be getting her fans excited.

When is Shakira’s UK show?

Her show is scheduled for 11th June 2018 at The 02 in London.

Last time she was in the UK she sold out The 02 as well as performing a hugely successful headline set at Glastonbury Festival, so there’s no question that tickets will sell fast for this hotly anticipated event.

Her El Dorado album which accompanies the tour has reached number one in not one, but 37 countries across the globe and features hits including La Bicicleta, Chantaje, Me Enamoré and Déjà vu.

“I can’t wait to be onstage in London again singing along with all of you, all of your favourites and mine,” Shakira announced. “It’s going to be fun! The road to El Dorado starts now!”

When do tickets go on sale and how can I buy them?

Tickets for Shakira’s headline UK show go on sale at 9am on Friday 26 January 2018

Tickets will be available here