EastEnders: Aidan confronts the Carters over missing heist money

Is Johnny in danger from the suspicious gangster?

It was all conga lines and free drinks in EastEnders on Thursday when the Carters bought back the Queen Vic at the 11th hour and the community celebrated the beloved pub being saved from redevelopment – but Aidan Maguire’s suspicions are soon aroused as to how the family afforded it… Did Mick steal the money from the robbery?

In tomorrow night’s episode, the intimidating Irishman confronts Johnny and demands answers as to how the Carters suddenly scraped together thousands of pounds with hours to spare before losing the boozer for good.

Will Johnny get the jitters and reveal the truth – that Halfway stole a diamond ring from the heist and Mick sold it for over £200,000? Can the Carters cover their tracks before Aidan wants revenge?

Ted Reilly is soon to bow out of his role as Johnny, could a showdown with Aidan mean the character meets a sticky end?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday 29 January at 8pm on BBC1.

