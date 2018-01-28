Dancing on Ice 2018: Everything you need to know, from who the judges are to the celebrity skaters

This is what you need to know about Disco Week

When is Dancing on Ice on TV?

Dancing on Ice airs this Sunday 28th January at 6pm on ITV.

What is the theme on Dancing on Ice this week?

Yes, there are themed weeks on Dancing on Ice. After two weeks introducing the celebrities to the ice this is where the real competition starts. The remaining 11 skaters will compete together for the first time – and they’ll need to dig out the flares because it’s Disco Week!

Who are the Dancing on Ice judges?

It’s been confirmed that Mr Nasty himself Jason Gardiner is returning to the ice panel alongside former coaches on the show, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Former Britain’s Got Talent winner and Diversity star Ashley Banjo has also been confirmed by the show’s host Holly Willoughby who said: “Ashley Banjo is going to be a great addition to the series. He’s a brilliant dancer and a brilliant choreographer. He was discovered on Britain’s Got Talent, and now he’s going to be our judge.”

Meanwhile, Ashley himself said: “This show feels like it’s embedded into society. I was really excited to be part of the revamp and the refresh. I’m going to be myself, be constructive, and just be ready for Jason! I’m going to be honest. If someone is great, I’ll tell them they’re great. If people need telling that it was bad, I’ll tell them.”

Who are the celebrities taking part in Dancing on Ice?

From The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown to Fame Academy’s Lemar Obika, here is the confirmed 2018 line-up in full.

England cricket star Monty Panesar (above) was set to take part in the series, but had to pull out ahead of the live shows due to injury.

Who are the Dancing on Ice 2018 professionals?

Find out more about all the professional skaters here, from old favourites to new stars.

Who are the presenters of Dancing on Ice?

The show’s original hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have both returned to the show.

The pair hosted the first six series of the show from 2006 to 2011, although Holly left and was replaced by Christine Bleakley in 2012.

Christine and Phillip then hosted the show together for a further three years before it was dropped by ITV in 2014.

Holly said: “I’m so excited to be returning to a show that I love so much! Working with Jayne and Chris is always such an honour and it’s even more special as it’s the show that Phil and I first worked on together. It’s full of wonderful memories and I can’t wait to make some new ones.”

Phillip added: “I’m often told how much people have missed Dancing on Ice, and with the show so fondly remembered, it’s exciting for us all to now have the chance to breath new life into the show, and of course spending an extra day of the week with Holly is the icing on the cake!”

Meanwhile Jordan Banjo, who was a participant in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, is the show’s backstage digital host. Oh, and he’s also the brother of judge Ashley Banjo.

Who are the coaches in Dancing on Ice?

Karen Barber was previously Head Coach on the show, with former Olympic champions Torvill and Dean also mentoring the celebrity skaters. With the pair now joining the ice panel and Karen not returning to the show, there are now no on-screen coaches. Instead, the professional skaters are choreographing all of their own routines.

Who’s already out of Dancing on Ice?

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV