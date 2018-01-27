Home and Away: Roo collapses after Ryder runs her over

Home and Away’s Roo Stewart faces a brush with death next week thanks to teenage nephew Ryder Jackson’s rampage – will she be okay?

Alf Stewart’s long-lost grandson is happily settling into Summer Bay life, and even had romance brewing with both Coco Astoni and Raffy Morrison, but once his mum Quinn arrives to retrieve her runaway kid she insists they’re leaving town – much to Ryder’s annoyance.

Ryder and Quinn are at odds and as their fractious relationship takes its toll on the teenager, he starts having night terrors. Roo realises how anxious her nephew is with his mother around and tries to broach it with her half-sister, leading Quinn to open up about how hard it’s been raising Ryder as a single parent.

Unfortunately, Ryder overhears his mother implying that having a child has ruined her life and held her back, leading the angry lad to speed off in Alf’s car.

As the locals intervene to try and stop him, Ryder loses control of the wheel and ends up clipping Roo. Shaken but seemingly okay, Ms Stewart recovers at home while Alf and Quinn tear strips off irresponsible Ryder.

Eventually the family come together to try and work through their issues, with Quinn and Ryder calling a truce. But back at the house Roo has collapsed… As Alf rushes her to hospital he prays his daughter’s condition isn’t too serious, but just how much damage has Ryder done?

Consumed with guilt at the consequences of his misjudged joyriding, Ryder confides in Raffy he’s leaving the Bay and begs her not to tell anyone. Will he do a runner and split the family up again? And will Roo be okay?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 5 February and continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.