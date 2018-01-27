Accessibility Links

Home and Away: Olivia and Axel grow closer after shock kiss

Home and Away: Olivia and Axel grow closer after shock kiss

Will Hunter lose his girlfriend to her business partner?

Home and Away love birds Hunter King and Olivia Fraser Richards drift further apart next week as amorous Axel Boyd continues to put the moves on his business partner. Following their recent kiss, will Olivia betray her boyfriend?

Having locked lips with her cute colleague, Olivia puts it down to a moment of madness and lies to Hunter that she rebuffed Axel’s advances when he made a pass at her.

Hunter’s unhappy his other half has to work with someone who clearly wants more pleasure than business, but awkward Olivia promises she has Axel’s little crush under control and there’s nothing to worry about.

At a swanky fashion showcase Axel is quick to whisk Olivia off under the guise of meeting some important contacts, annoying Hunter even more.

Eventually Hunter confronts his love rival about his inappropriate behaviour, only for cocky Axel to accuse Olivia of sending out mixed signals. This widens the rift between Hunter and Olivia as she insists she can handle Axel’s attention, and the King teen reckons she’s being played and her professional partner is out of line.

Has Axel driven enough of a wedge between the couple to take Olivia for himself?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 5 February, and continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.

