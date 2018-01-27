Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: see Moira reveal why she’s leaving – watch the scene

Cain is left reeling when he hears Moira's shock news

Emmerdale has released a new scene that shows why Moira Barton has decided to leave the village. Next week’s episodes of the ITV soap see the beleaguered Moira tell on-off lover Cain that Butler’s Farm holds too many painful memories, which is why she’s decided to go and stay with an auntie near Glasgow.

Screen Shot 2018-01-26 at 16.09.46

You can get a sneak peek look at Cain’s response to Moira’s bombshell in this clip, where it’s clear that he hoped for a chance to reconcile with his ex-wife. A hurt Cain is seen storming out, unable to deal with the news that Moira could be leaving his life forever…

Watch the scene from Thursday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about Emmerdale

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

