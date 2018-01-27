Emmerdale: see Moira reveal why she’s leaving – watch the scene

Emmerdale has released a new scene that shows why Moira Barton has decided to leave the village. Next week’s episodes of the ITV soap see the beleaguered Moira tell on-off lover Cain that Butler’s Farm holds too many painful memories, which is why she’s decided to go and stay with an auntie near Glasgow.

You can get a sneak peek look at Cain’s response to Moira’s bombshell in this clip, where it’s clear that he hoped for a chance to reconcile with his ex-wife. A hurt Cain is seen storming out, unable to deal with the news that Moira could be leaving his life forever…

Watch the scene from Thursday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

