Coronation Street: watch Steph and Phelan’s shock showdown – see the full scene

See actress Tisha Merry make her return to the ITV soap

Coronation Street fans can get their first look at Tisha Merry’s return in this first look at Wednesday’s episode.

Merry’s character Steph Britton wastes no time in letting rip at the Weatherfield psychopath, branding him an evil liar and accusing him of blackmailing Andy into burning down the garage.

Phelan has – so far – got away with his crimes and has started to think that he truly is above the law. But with Steph now back in town, might she be the one to get to the truth?

Speaking recently about actress Tisha Merry’s return and what her character Steph’s comeback could mean for Phelan, a Coronation Street source said:

“Producers got in touch with Tisha and she jumped at the chance. This is going to be a very dramatic storyline. Pat has been up to no good for a while now, but the storyline is coming to a head.”

Watch the scene from Wednesday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

