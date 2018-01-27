Coronation Street: watch Kate tell Rana to stay away from her – see the full scene

Will #Kana fans ever get their wish to see the pair reunited?

#Kana fans should be braced for more anguish – next week’s Coronation Street will see Kate return to Weatherfield and tell on-off lover Rana to back off.

The upcoming drama sees Kate make her comeback and proceed to go on a date with Sophie, but only on the understanding that Rana thinks it to be a good idea.

But when Rana gets upset at seeing them together, Kate tells her that she needs to keep her distance as she hates seeing her with Zeedan. So will Rana do as she’s been ordered?

Watch the scene from Wednesday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

