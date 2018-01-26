ITV confirms Rufus Sewell will not be returning to Victoria

You may want to take a seat...

*WARNING: Spoilers for Victoria series 2 episode 3 to follow*

During episode three of Victoria, Lord M’s health seemed to deteriorate to the point of no return. The former prime minister had been suffering dizzy spells, and, when the Queen went to visit with a gift of a musical rook, it seemed like a final goodbye.

"Are you quite well?"

"No, I can't say that I am, sir…I can't say that I am."

Such a beautiful sad moment.#victoria #VictoriaITV — Sarah B. (@SCEBelle) September 10, 2017

Now viewers’ worst fears have been realised: ITV have confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Rufus Sewell, who plays Lord M, will not appear again in the drama.

This means that the particularly heartbreaking episode ended with the death of not one, but two beloved characters, after the Queen’s beloved pup Dash suddenly passed away.

Okay so #Victoria and Lord M saying goodbye without actually saying goodbye is completely devastating 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2mNG6ip2ax — Laura Wooding (@Lauraodactyl) September 10, 2017

It goes without saying that Sewell, who also stars in Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, will be sorely missed.

Farewell, Lord M.