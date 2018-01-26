Meet the cast of Victoria series 2

From Jenna Coleman to Tom Hughes and Dame Diana Rigg, meet the faces who pop up at Buckingham Palace in the second series of ITV's Victoria

Set shortly after the birth of Victoria’s first child in 1840, Victoria season two catches up with the young queen, her courtiers and the politicians of the day – but who is playing them?

Meet the cast bringing Daisy Goodwin’s lavish period tale to life…

Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman)

Queen and new mum Victoria is struggling to balance motherhood and monarchy in a particular turbulent time in British history



She’s probably best known for travelling through space and time with Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who, but long before she set foot in the TARDIS Jenna Coleman (then Jenna-Louise Coleman) was causing quite the stir as Emmerdale’s Jasmine. She also popped up in Dancing on the Edge, played Lydia Wickham in the 2013 adaptation of Death Comes to Pemberley, appeared in the big screen adaptation of Jojo Moyes’ Me before You and had a blink and you’ll miss it role in the first Captain America movie.

Prince Albert (Tom Hughes)

Handsome and dashing, Prince Albert of Saxe Coburg and Gotha, the Queen’s first cousin, was for many in the European elite the obvious choice for a sensible, stabilising influence on the unpredictable new queen. But their road to romance was anything but smooth and now that they have a baby daughter, find their happily ever after is going to take a little more work…

The man who would be prince to Jenna Coleman’s queen first popped up in Casualty spin-off 1909 before Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant cast him in their coming-of-age flick Cemetery Junction. Hughes played Bruce Pearson, a free-living, womanising teen growing up in 1970s Reading, a role that doubtlessly prepared him for his turn in Sex, Drugs and Rock and Roll in 2010. You may have spotted him in Hitchcock remake The Lady Vanishes. And he’s already starred opposite his queen, Jenna Coleman, in Dancing on the Edge back in 2013, before making his name in BBC spy drama The Game.

The Duchess of Buccleuch (Diana Rigg)

The Queen’s new Mistress of The Robes is quite the force of nature

Diana Rigg is probably best known to for her roles as Emma Peel in the Avengers from 1965-8 and Tracy di Vicenzo in George Lazenby’s Bond outing, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. More recently she’s won viewers hearts as the acid-tongued noble matriarch Olenna Tyrell in a little show called Game of Thrones. She has also appeared in Charles II: The Passion and the Power (just like erstwhile Victoria favourite Rufus Sewell), had a guest role in Doctor Who, and can be seen in both Detectorists and You, Me and the Apocalypse.