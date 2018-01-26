Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who plays Katy Sutcliffe in ITV’s Liar? Meet Zoe Tapper

Who plays Katy Sutcliffe in ITV’s Liar? Meet Zoe Tapper

Everything you need to know about the Safe House and Mr Selfridge actress

zoe tapper

Katy Sutcliffe in Liar is played by Zoe Tapper.

Advertisement

Laura’s (Joanne Froggatt) sister Katy lives nearby. She is the one who persuades Laura to go out with Andrew, and she helps her sister deal with the fallout. But Katy is hiding a big secret with the potential to shatter her family.

Advertisement

Where have I seen her before? Zoe Tapper, born in 1981 in Bromley in Kent, also currently stars in ITV drama Safe House. She’s been in a number of high-profile television series including Mr Selfridge, Agatha Christie’s Marple, and Survivors, Desperate Romantics and Demons to name but a few.

Meet the full cast of Liar here

Tags

All about Mr Selfridge

zoe tapper
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

140995.24c33b66-eedf-40f1-a4ad-c13db14338ea

Downton’s Joanne Froggatt is a serious schoolteacher in first-look image from ITV thriller Liar

LIAR_EPISODE1_07 (1)

ITV’s new psychological thriller Cheat is produced by the creators of Liar, Rellik and The Missing

LIAR_EPISODE1_07 (1)

Liar sends out exactly the wrong message about women – and men

132821.b377b883-193d-417e-a971-a0b9e40ef0a8

The Missing writers pen new ITV mystery The Widow

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more