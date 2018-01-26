Who plays DS Rory Maxwell in ITV’s Liar? Meet Danny Webb

Everything you need to know about The Halcyon and SS-GB star

DS Rory Maxwell in Liar on ITV is played by Danny Webb.

Advertisement

He is on the case alongside DI Harmon (played by Shelley Conn).

Where have I seen him before? Danny Webb played Mortimer in The Halcyon, and Sydney Garin in SS-GB. He starred as Hobb in the TV series Humans. The actor has a long CV including a stint in Brookside in 1982 as well as Our Friends in the North, A Touch of Frost, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, Midsomer Murders, Silent Witness and Shackleton to name but a few.

Sci-fi fans may also recognise him from two episodes of Doctor Who; The Impossible Planet and the Satan Pit.

Advertisement

Pre-order Liar on Blu-ray and DVD now