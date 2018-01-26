How to buy tickets for Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour

Here's everything you need to know to get tickets for the Taylor's Summer tour dates in London, Manchester and Dublin

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, and this summer is visiting the UK and Ireland to sing her biggest hits as part of her Reputation stadium tour.

As well as the initial UK and Ireland dates advertised last year, she’s recently added a number of new gigs to the calendar for the world tour including an additional night at London’s Wembley Stadium as well as one at Dublin’s Croke Park and Manchester’s Etihad Stadium.

Tickets are still available at various prices for the dates below, with the new shows that have been added due to demand for the 28-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer’s tour (marked with an *) having the best availability.

June 8 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

June 9 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium *

June 15 – Dublin, IE – Croke Park

June 16 – Dublin, IE – Croke Park *

June 22 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

June 23 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium *

Check ticketmaster.com for VIP and Hospitality packages.

Here’s the official Reputation stadium tour 2018 trailer: