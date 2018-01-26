How to buy tickets for Reading Festival 2018

Festival season is approaching, and it's best to be prepared. Here's everything you need to know to get tickets for this year's Reading extravaganza

Reading Festival has welcomed all kinds of acts over the years, with artists like The Kinks, Radiohead and The Strokes descending on Reading to perform to huge audiences.

Advertisement

Last year, Kasabian, Eminem and Muse headlined, and supporting acts included Bastille, HAIM and Major Lazer.

It’s the world’s oldest popular music festival, and it’s back again this year. With Glastonbury taking a break this year, Reading could be the perfect alternative.

If feelings of fomo are creeping in, here’s everything you need to know and how to get tickets.

When is Reading Festival 2018?

This year, Reading Festival will be taking place from Friday 24 August – Sunday 26.

Where is Reading Festival?

The annual music festival takes place at Little John’s Farm on Richfield Avenue, in central Reading.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com.

There are weekend tickets, instalment plans and things like lockers and car park passes to make sure things run smoothly. There’s even the option of swanky festival toilets, if you get yourself a Seat of Luxury pass.

Who’s headlining Reading Festival?

There have been no announcements just yet, but stay tuned.

How much are tickets to Reading Festival?

Tickets are £205, plus an £8 fee.

Can I pay in instalments?

Advertisement

Yes you can. Simply add a full price ticket to your cart, but select the ‘Layaway Plan’ before filling out your delivery options.