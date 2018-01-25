The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV…

Advertisement

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

The next episode is on ITV1 9pm Friday 26th January.

What can I expect from the episode?

A man floats in the pool chair at his house in the Hollywood hills, smoking a joint and watching a pop video on his phone. From the slope above his house a limo tumbles down and crashes to a stop just short of the pool’s edge, then out of it steps… the very pop star he has just been watching! Question: what does the guy do for his reaction shot? And the answer is, of course, that he looks at the pop star in amazement, then gives his joint a quizzical look, in the best tradition of 1970s sight gags. So another episode of the enjoyably Starsky-&-Hutch-esque LA police romp is set on its way – and it’s a good one. Review by David Butcher Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover’s senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

Advertisement

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: “I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.