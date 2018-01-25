Netflix went down and the internet imploded

These truly are troubling times...

Today scientists moved the Doomsday Clock to two minutes to midnight…

And the people of the internet reacted with panic and shock… to something else, something far more important. The realisation that popular streaming service Netflix was down, for a bit.

Those heading for the Netflix help pages were confronted with the grim reality:

We are currently experiencing issues streaming on all devices Netflix

With nothing else to occupy them (as Netflix was broken, for a bit) they took to social media to confirm that it wasn’t just their own internet that was broken.

Retweet if you came here to see if other people's Netflix is down too #Netflix — Imane (@ImanehAmeli) January 25, 2018

Realising this was not an isolated incident… the people began to think rationally about the implications of this brief outage…

Netflix is down, the world is ending — Nathan Debar (@Nath_Deb) January 25, 2018

But then panic set in…

Is netflix down? help im panicking pic.twitter.com/Q3YWLUxLnu — Lukas Aitken (@LukasAitken) January 25, 2018

#Netflix is down. What am I going to do pic.twitter.com/bW4gHH8Deq — Harry Monk MBE (@Sideways_On) January 25, 2018

Not even Netflix could console them…

Apologies for the hiccup there! We should be back to normal shortly. — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) January 25, 2018

Peopled worried about what they might do without their favourite shows…

What should you do now? Read? Write a book? Crochet? What have previous generations done? #netflixdown #netflix pic.twitter.com/1FVUsGOgew — T. Christian Fischer (@crsonline) January 25, 2018

And whilst some came together to try to help each other through the difficult time…

… others blamed themselves…

Is Netflix down or does the world actually hate me? — ilona burton (@ilonacatherine) January 25, 2018

… before starting to find other things to do with their time…

Netflix down. I will spend the rest of the evening trying to cobble together series seven of Friends using only gifs. pic.twitter.com/9JrXAYkA4f — Emma Haslett (@emmahaslett) January 25, 2018

And wallowing in nostalgia…

#netflix being down takes me back 25 years pic.twitter.com/Po5BAyeFx2 — Ryan Amoo (@Ryanamoo) January 25, 2018

But finally, just as many were giving up…

It looks like everything is going to be alright after all.