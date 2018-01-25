Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Netflix went down and the internet imploded

Netflix went down and the internet imploded

These truly are troubling times...

Arrested Development, Getty Images, KP

Today scientists moved the Doomsday Clock to two minutes to midnight…

And the people of the internet reacted with panic and shock… to something else, something far more important. The realisation that popular streaming service Netflix was down, for a bit.

Those heading for the Netflix help pages were confronted with the grim reality:

We are currently experiencing issues streaming on all devices
Netflix

With nothing else to occupy them (as Netflix was broken, for a bit) they took to social media to confirm that it wasn’t just their own internet that was broken.

Realising this was not an isolated incident… the people began to think rationally about the implications of this brief outage…

But then panic set in…

Not even Netflix could console them…

Peopled worried about what they might do without their favourite shows…

And whilst some came together to try to help each other through the difficult time…

… others blamed themselves…

… before starting to find other things to do with their time…

And wallowing in nostalgia…

But finally, just as many were giving up…

It looks like everything is going to be alright after all.

Advertisement

You might like

(YouTube, JG)

UPDATED New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows now streaming

(Netflix, TL)

Did you notice this glaring historical error in The Crown?

shawshank redemption

Top 50 Netflix movies available now

imagenotavailable1

Films on TV tonight, Tuesday 29 May

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more