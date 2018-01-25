Harry Reid addresses “mixed reaction” to Ben Mitchell’s EastEnders exit

The actor speaks out about Ben's departure from Walford

Former EastEnders actor Harry Reid has defended Ben Mitchell’s exit storyline, commenting that Ben was acting true to form by leaving for a new life overseas.

Fans of the BBC1 soap had questioned Ben’s motivations for quitting Albert Square and attempting to do a runner with the haul from the New Year’s Day heist. But speaking about his departure, Reid said:

“I think Ben’s exit was really good. I think a mixed reaction might have come from the fact that Ben wasn’t a main central focus of the storyline.”

Of the scenes where Ben was followed to Dover by Mel, Reid added to Digital Spy: “Obviously Tamzin Outhwaite was coming back into the show as Mel, so you have to divvy up the storyline.

“But I thought the storyline was great. It was very much in Ben’s nature to deceive everyone and walk away.”

The decision to write Ben out of EastEnders brought Reid’s three-year stint in the role, but the 25-year-old as sanguine about his time on the show coming to an end:

“I was surprised when they told me. But that’s because when you’re in EastEnders or another soap, you’re in a job where you’ve got continuous work, which you don’t normally get as an actor.

“But I never wanted to stay in EastEnders for my entire life. I’ve always said that, so actually I’m happy with the run that I’ve had.”

