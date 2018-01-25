Emmerdale: Rebecca survives Lachlan’s murder attempt – what next?

Emmerdale’s Rebecca White remains in a coma after nephew Lachlan chose not to end her life, even though she could wake up and reveal he caused the crash that killed Chrissie and Lawrence and put her in a critical condition.

Tonight’s double bill featured the funeral of Lucky’s mum and grandfather, and as if that wasn’t difficult enough for the tormented teen he was also in a race against time to intercept the incriminating voicemail on friend Gerry Roberts’s phone recorded seconds before the crash and confirming Lachlan was responsible for it.

Having fled the funeral and broken into his friend’s flat to retrieve the phone, Lachlan was caught in the act by suspicious Gerry and Belle Dingle who wanted to know what the White lad was so desperate to hide – as Gerry demanded he press play and Chrissie’s voice was heard, it was Belle who unwittingly saved the day by stopping the message as an upset Lachlan claimed he wanted to listen to his mother’s final words in private.

Satisfied with the explanation as to why he’d gone to such lengths to get to the voicemail first, Lachlan eventually managed to sneakily delete it and appeared home free – before he set off for the hospital with a murderous look in his eye…

With the intention to permanently silence Bex having been teased earlier this week and in a recent trailer, Lachlan hovered around his auntie’s bedside and delivered an emotional monologue about how he can’t afford to lose Belle again, and that he was sorry for what he was about to do before squeezing Rebecca’s breathing tube and the action cut to elsewhere in the village…

But when we returned to the hospital, Rebecca was still alive and shaken Lachlan looked haunted – he hadn’t been able to go through with it. As Belle found him in a highly distressed state, but obviously with no idea he’d just contemplated killing one of his only living relatives, she was stunned as her boyfriend let out an emotional tirade about how their relationship was doomed and they shouldn’t be together.

Dumping Belle and consumed with guilt, Lachlan broke down alone in the hospital corridor…

So Bex could still wake up and expose him, begging the question of what will Lucky do next? Will he come clean to Belle and go on the run? Keep his fingers crossed Rebecca never wakes up? Perhaps Gerry managed to listen to the entire voicemail after all and is playing the long game…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

