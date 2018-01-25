EastEnders: Stacey gets revenge on Martin – are they over for good?

Stacey Fowler took revenge on husband Martin for throwing her out in tonight’s EastEnders by doing the same to him, seemingly putting an end to their marriage for good.

After fleeing Walford over the festive period following her confession of infidelity with old flame Max Branning, Stacey returned this week to a less-than rapturous welcome from Martin who chucked her out of the house and stopped her from seeing the kids.

In this evening’s episode there seemed to be a thawing in relations as Martin let Stacey see the children and appeared to consider the idea of fighting to save his family.

But unbeknown to Martin, while him and Stace were having mediation in the cafe she had Whitney secretly on the case back at the house changing the locks.

When Bex later discovered what her stepmum had done she alerted her father, who was horrified as Stacey shut the door in his face and banned him from the family home…

In yet another emotional, and very public, showdown between the Fowlers, it looked like the final nail in the coffin as Stacey defended her right to take back her house and kids, turning the tables on her other half and sending a clear message this was split was very much on her terms.

What will Martin’s next move be? Are the couple heading for the divorce courts? And is this the reason Stacey’s cousin Kat Moon is on her way back to Walford – to help Mrs Fowler in her hour of need?

