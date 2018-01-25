EastEnders: Billy panicked by news of Les Coker’s return

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) will be thrown into a panic on next week’s EastEnders when he learns that his business partner Les Coker (Roger Sloman) is planning on visiting the Square.

Funeral parlour manager Billy hasn’t yet come clean about the fact that the undertakers was investigated for tax evasion and that Jay had to stump up the cash to keep them afloat.

So will Billy be forced to admit the truth? And will Les actually make the trip from his retirement home in Worthing back to Walford?

The character of Les – who was memorably involved in a storyline that saw him reveal he’d been secretly cross dressing throughout his marriage – has not been seen on screen since October 2016. Wife Pam (Lin Blakley) has, though, made sporadic appearances since that time.

But let’s keep our fingers crossed that Les (and maybe even his alter-ego Christine) will be back in town very soon…

