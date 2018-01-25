Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Billy panicked by news of Les Coker’s return

EastEnders: Billy panicked by news of Les Coker’s return

Will his secret be revealed?

16-41-Mon-630x330

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) will be thrown into a panic on next week’s EastEnders when he learns that his business partner Les Coker (Roger Sloman) is planning on visiting the Square.

Advertisement

Funeral parlour manager Billy hasn’t yet come clean about the fact that the undertakers was investigated for tax evasion and that Jay had to stump up the cash to keep them afloat.

So will Billy be forced to admit the truth? And will Les actually make the trip from his retirement home in Worthing back to Walford?

gallery_soaps-eastenders-5031-91

The character of Les – who was memorably involved in a storyline that saw him reveal he’d been secretly cross dressing throughout his marriage – has not been seen on screen since October 2016. Wife Pam (Lin Blakley) has, though, made sporadic appearances since that time.

But let’s keep our fingers crossed that Les (and maybe even his alter-ego Christine) will be back in town very soon…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

16-41-Mon-630x330
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Films on TV today, Saturday 14 April

imagenotavailable1

Benedict Cumberbatch to appear on first Graham Norton show

imagenotavailable1

Aaron Paul lands his first major TV role since Breaking Bad

imagenotavailable1

Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay to be diagnosed HIV positive

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more