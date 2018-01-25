Coronation Street: Owen to return to take down Phelan?

Is former Coronation Street builder Owen Armstrong about to return to get justice for Anna Windass? Following the jailing of beleaguered cafe worker Anna earlier this week, actor Ian Puleston-Davies has now said that he fancies one final showdown with the villainous Pat Phelan.

“People are always asking me when I’m going to go back in and finish him off. I would have liked the two of them to have had a final showdown on the cobbles, a High Noon encounter!” the actor told TV Times. “Owen needs to come down from Aberdeen and sort him out once and for all. It could still happen!”

Owen hasn’t been seen on screen since April 2015 when he left for Scotland following his break-up with Anna. Not that actress Debbie Rush has forgiven Puleston-Davies for leaving her character in the lurch: “She still blames me for leaving and breaking up the family! She loves switching into Anna mode and giving me a good telling off. We became great mates and had such a laugh filming together.”

Puleston-Davies can next be seen guest-starring in this Sunday’s episode of Vera. Speaking about the opportunity of working alongside the drama’s star Brenda Blethyn, the actor commented: From the moment I saw her in Mike Leigh’s film Secrets and Lies I was a huge fan so when I had the chance to work with her I grabbed it. She’s such a terrific actress.”

