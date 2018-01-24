Who was evicted from Celebrity Big Brother?

Here are all of the housemates who have left CBB so far

There have been plenty of tears and laughter in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

From India Willoughby’s arguments to Ashley James and Ginuwine’s will they/won’t they relationship there’s been a lot of drama. But nothing is ever as exciting or dramatic as a live eviction.

A total of 16 celebrities – eight women and eight men – entered the CBB house this January, but who will emerge victorious at the end of the series?

Well, certainly not this lot. Below is everyone who’s so far been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother:

Fifth eviction: Ginuwine

The US singer became the next star to leave Celebrity Big Brother following a public vote on Tuesday night.

He was nominated by his fellow housemates and was up against Wayne Sleep, Jonny Mitchell, Ann Widdecombe and Daniel O’Reilly, but Ginuwine who got the fewest votes from the public and was eliminated.

Fourth eviction: John Barnes

Former football star John was ejected from Celebrity Big Brother via a backdoor eviction. Which means he got no crowd, no fanfare and no chat with presenter Emma Willis.

John ended up being chosen by the women after they had to decide between him and Daniel O’Reilly for who they wanted to see leave.

His time in the house wasn’t without controversy. John was criticised by viewers for comments he made during a conversation with fellow housemate Shane Jenek, better known as drag queen Courtney Act.

Third eviction: Maggie Oliver

A double eviction on January 19th saw Maggie Oliver and Rachel Johnson (below) evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house. But fans were not happy about it, particularly because both evictees were female – in a series that is supposed to be celebrating women.

But it was the eviction of Maggie Oliver which really got Twitter talking, after the former police officer was put up for nomination by controversial politician Ann Widdecombe for “laughing when others were in pain”.

Second eviction: Rachel Johnson

First eviction: India Willoughby

After arguing with almost everybody in the Celebrity Big Brother house, India Willoughby was the first to be nominated for eviction up against former Love Island star Jonny Mitchell.

Viewers voted to save Jonny and India was ejected from the house. After she left, she said that she “cocked it up”, adding: “I should have kept my gob shut.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs daily at 9pm on Channel 5.