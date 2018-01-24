The X-Files return date and time – revealed!

Find out when season 11 will be showing on Channel 5

Channel 5 has revealed that season 11 of The X-Files will begin on Monday 5 February at 9.00pm.

Advertisement

Ten new episodes will see original series stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reunite for more investigations into the paranormal, beginning with the resolution of last season’s cliffhanger.

As fans saw in 2017, Scully was last witnessed battling a global plague that was wiping out millions, while Mulder had tracked down the long-thought-dead enemy of The X-Files, the one known only as the Cigarette Smoking Man.

Anderson revealed late last year that the 11th season would be her last on the hit drama, stating:

“It’s time for me to hang up Scully’s hat. It just is. I arrived at the decision before we did season 10, but I was really curious.

Advertisement

“I felt that the previous six [episodes] was going to be it. It was dipping our toe back in again and getting to play these wonderful characters again.”