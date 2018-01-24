How to buy tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival 2018

It might feel a long way off right now, but festival season will be upon us before you can say waterproof poncho. Here's everything you need to know to get to this year's Isle of Wight Festival...

The Isle of Wight Festival began way back in 1969, with acts like Bob Dylan and The Who playing. Since then, the festival has grown into one of the UK’s most popular summer music events, attracting thousands of festival goers year in year out.

Last year, there was an incredible lineup, with headliners including Razorlight, David Guetta, Arcade Fire and Bastille, and supporters such as Rag’n’Bone Man, The Kooks and Clean Bandit.

And now the Isle of Wight Festival is back for 2018.

Here’s your need to know on tickets, pricing and who’s playing…

When is the Isle of Wight Festival 2018?

The event is taking place from Thursday June 21 to Sunday June 24.

Where can I buy tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival 2018?

Tickets are available on the Getmein website now.

How much are tickets to the Isle of Wight Festival?

Weekend camping tickets cost £209 with a fee of £14.20. Student tickets cost £175 and have a fee of £11.90 – you just need a valid NUS or other official student card.

Who’s headlining the Isle of Wight Festival 2018?

The acts that have been announced so far include The Killers, James Bay, Blossoms, Liam Gallagher, Depeche Mode, Van Morrison and The Script, and there are many more to follow. Watch this space.

How do I get to the Isle of Wight Festival?

Head to the ferry port of one of the following cities: Southampton, Portsmouth, Lymington or Southsea and catch a ferry over to the Isle of Wight.