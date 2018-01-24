Don’t forget – EastEnders is showing an episode tonight!

EastEnders fans: make a note. BBC1 has taken the unusual step of showing an episode of the Walford-set soap on Wednesday evening at 8.00pm. The reason for the schedule shift is down to the fact that the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Yeovil Town and Manchester United will be broadcast on Friday night, all of which means that there’ll be no space for EastEnders.

Advertisement

The one-off Wednesday visit to Albert Square means that EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street will all be showing tonight.

Wednesday’s episode will see a troubled Mick continuing to lie to Linda and assuring her that the money to buy back the Vic’s freehold is coming. As Mick overhears Linda sharing her concerns with Shirley, Mick turns to Vincent for help.

Elsewhere, Halfway prepares for his date with Whitney in the Vic, while Kush is determined to help Stacey and Martin and keep their family together.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.