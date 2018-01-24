Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Don’t forget – EastEnders is showing an episode tonight!

Don’t forget – EastEnders is showing an episode tonight!

Full details of this week's schedule changes revealed

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5644

EastEnders fans: make a note. BBC1 has taken the unusual step of showing an episode of the Walford-set soap on Wednesday evening at 8.00pm. The reason for the schedule shift is down to the fact that the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Yeovil Town and Manchester United will be broadcast on Friday night, all of which means that there’ll be no space for EastEnders.

Advertisement

The one-off Wednesday visit to Albert Square means that EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street will all be showing tonight.

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5644

Wednesday’s episode will see a troubled Mick continuing to lie to Linda and assuring her that the money to buy back the Vic’s freehold is coming. As Mick overhears Linda sharing her concerns with Shirley, Mick turns to Vincent for help.

Elsewhere, Halfway prepares for his date with Whitney in the Vic, while Kush is determined to help Stacey and Martin and keep their family together.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5644
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

First Star Wars: The Force Awakens poster revealed – and John Boyega has a lightsaber!

143073.9496456c-bf4c-4ecc-96ca-7d2393706cc2

Channel 4 reveals first look at Isis drama from Wolf Hall director Peter Kosminsky

imagenotavailable1

Welsh stars – and Damian Lewis – welcome Barack Obama to Wales

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more