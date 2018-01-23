How to buy tickets for Britney Spears live in the UK

The pop icon will be playing five shows in the UK this August - here's how to make sure you are at the events

Britney Spears is one of the best selling female pop artists of all time, having racked up nearly 150 million record sales globally since she exploded onto the scene with …Baby One More Time in 1998.

Advertisement

After he acclaimed Britney: Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas, this will be the first chance that British fans have had to see Britney live in concert for some time – and luckily she’s playing five dates this August!

Expect the biggest hits at the gigs including Oops!… I Did It Again, Toxic, Womanizer, Gimme More, Pretty Girls and many more.

Where is Britney Spears playing in the UK and what are the dates?

4 August 2018 – Brighton & Hove Pride, Preston Park, Brighton

17 August 2018 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

18 August 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

22 August 2018 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

24 August 2018 – The O2, London

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Saturday 27th January. They are limited to 6 per person.

How much are tickets?

Preston Park, Brighton: £50.90

Scarborough Open Air Theatre: £45 – £137.50

Manchester Arena: £60.50 – £137.50

SSE Hydro, Glasgow: £51.10 – £141.90

The O2, London: £60.50 – £137.50

Show me a video…

Advertisement

OK