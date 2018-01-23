Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Moira Barton decides to leave the village

Cain makes a last bid to keep Moira in his life - but will he be too late?

Beleaguered Moira Barton will decide to leave Emmerdale next week after relationship pressures with Cain Dingle become too much for her to handle.

The catalyst comes thanks to Faith, who believes that Cain belongs at Butler’s Farm with Moira and baby Isaac. After Faith arranges for Cain to come round and paint Holly’s bedroom for Isaac, Moira confronts her about trying to force a family dynamic.

Telling her that she can’t just forget about Holly so easily, Moira reveals that she wants to depart the village and begin a new life elsewhere.

Once Cain gets wind of what’s happening, he heads straight over to the farm, where Moira tries to explain why she’s going.

But Cain is left hurt, seeing as he thought that there was a chance of them getting back together.

In the end, it’s left to Zak to advise Cain not to let Moira leave without a fight, bringing up his own regrets with Lisa.

Cue Cain making a last-ditch attempt to keep Moira in his life, telling her to meet him on the bridge at 5pm if she still loves him.

With that, Cain heads out, leaving Moira frustrated and upset. But has he done enough to change her mind?And will Moira go to the bridge at the right time before it’s too late?

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

