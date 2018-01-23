Emilia Fox, Nicola Walker and Car Share’s Sian Gibson confirmed for series four of Inside No 9

The new series of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s darkly comic anthology series has started shooting – and there’s some big name guest stars

Almost as exciting as discovering the twist at the end of every Inside No 9 episode is wondering which actors will be starring in the next series.

Now the big name celebrities for series four of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s comedy have been confirmed, and we’re in for some massive treats.

Car Share’s Sian Gibson, Silent Witness actress Emilia Fox, W1A’s Monica Dolan, Count Arthur Strong actor Rory Kinnear and Last Tango in Halifax’s Nicola Walker are just some of the stars confirmed.

Zoë Wanamaker, Noel Clarke, Kevin Eldon, Phoebe Sparrow, Nick Moran, Nigel Planer, Kenneth Cranham, David Calder, Bill Paterson, Helen Monks and Tanya Franks have also been announced for guest spots in the new series which is currently shooting its fourth series in West London, Pinewood Studios and Waltham Abbey.

Commenting on the new series, Pemberton and Shearsmith said: “We feel ridiculously privileged to find ourselves at Pinewood Studios filming a new set of episodes (though sadly not in Studio 9).

“We are getting through more actors than Midsomer Murders and it’s a dream to work with the country’s finest once again. As ever we’ve attempted a real mix of styles and genres, including one really brilliant episode and one really disappointing one; we look forward to viewers debating which is which.”

Weruche Opia (Bad Education), Marcia Warren (Sherlock), Hattie Morahan (Outnumbered), Miranda Hennessy (Pramface) and Fenella Woolgar (War & Peace) complete the guest cast.

This latest series was commissioned before the previous one had even aired and is due to be broadcast in 2018.

Shearsmith told RadioTimes.com earlier this year that it had already been written and will be just as ambitious and weird with one episode set in a hotel corridor and written entirely in iambic pentameter.

“Once we have filmed series four we will have made 24 episodes,” he said. “That’s quite a lot. It’s time for the neighbours at No 7 and No 11 to get worried again. We are delighted at the prospect of a fourth series and venturing into six more properties with a ‘9’ on the door. We do hope you will be there to join us, kicking and screaming to be let out.”