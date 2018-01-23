EastEnders: new love for Masood next week

Masood Ahmed’s attempt at getting his life back on track hits the buffers again in next week’s EastEnders, when his career and romantic prospects both take a nosedive.

Advertisement

Having tried, and failed, to gain employment at the Queen Vic, Mas starts work for the Beales’ at the chippy next week determined to make his mark. But when it emerges that involves changing the recipe, the customers are not happy – and neither are the owners, as Kathy is forced to reprimand him.

When Robbie Jackson then tastes one of Mariam’s homemade samosas, he suggests to Mas he start selling them on the market to make some extra cash. But Mas’s attempts to ape his auntie’s snacks go awry when he has trouble finding her secret recipe without her getting wind of his scheme – of which she’d surely disapprove.

As Mariam catches her nephew sneaking around, she and Arshad assume he must have a date and is too shy to discuss it – which Mas goes along with to evade suspicion about his recipe stealing. Unfortunately, canny Mariam soon rumbles what Masood is really up to and is far from impressed.

Keen to make it up with his relative, Mas then discovers to his horror that Mariam thinks he needs a love intent and has set him up on a blind date that very day at the house!

Arshad advises Masood to go along with miffed Mariam’s wishes, so Mas does his best to impress his date when she arrives for tea. What could possibly go wrong…?!

You can watch our exclusive review show A Week in Walford below.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.