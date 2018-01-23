EastEnders: Mel threatens Phil next week

The hunt is on for the missing heist money in EastEnders next week, but it’s not just criminal mastermind Aidan Maguire who wants to know where the cash is hiding – Mel Owen has her own reasons for tracking it down first.

Advertisement

Viewers have seen Mel colluding with Aidan’s ex Ciara who is seemingly forcing her to find the cash, with the suggestion being that Mrs Maguire is holding Mel’s son Hunter hostage and will only release him if she can locate the loot.

Next week, Aidan finds Phil Mitchell talking to Mel and makes the connection they know each other – leading to the menacing Mr Maguire questioning his cohort’s loyalties.

Next Tuesday, as suspicion shifts throughout Aidan’s gang as to who betrayed him, Mel is convinced Phil knows more than he’s letting on and issues a threatening ultimatum – he has until the end of the day to find the money, otherwise she’ll tells Aidan that Ben tried to steal the cash and escape the country…

Later in the week, the money is still nowhere to be found and in next Friday’s instalment, Phil makes a desperate attempt to try and contact his missing son. Begging Jay Brown to help him and reveal what he knows about his brother’s departure, will he be able to reach Ben before something bad happens?

Meanwhile, Ciara puts the pressure on Mel, making Mrs Owen increasingly fearful for her own son’s safety. Using her connection to Louise, who she has known since she was born as she was best mates with her mum Lisa Fowler, Mel manages to get into the Mitchell house while Phil is out for a good poke around – will she find the money?

But Mel is stopped in her tracks when Sharon returns and demands to know what’s going on…

You can watch our exclusive review show A Week in Walford below.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.