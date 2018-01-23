EastEnders: Kim accuses Vincent of having an affair! Tameka Empson reveals all

EastEnders’ Kim Fox-Hubbard is suspicious of husband Vincent next week and shares her fears with sister Denise he’s being unfaithful. But viewers know the real reason behind Vincent’s recent evasive behaviour is his involvement with gangster Aidan Maguire.

Advertisement

During the disastrous New Year’s Day heist which Vincent was personally recruited for, Aidan revealed his agenda – that during Mr Hubbard’s police informant days he grassed on Aidan’s brother Connor which resulted in his suicide while in prison, and now he wants vengeance and is forcing Vincent to sell The Albert and hand over the proceeds.

Kim, however, leaps to her own incorrect conclusions and accuses Vincent of having an affair – but will she discover the terrible truth? We caught up with Tameka Empson to find out…

What has sparked Kim’s belief Vincent is cheating on her?

Vincent has always been attentive. Right now, since Kim has had the miscarriage, she’s trying to get pregnant again and he’s not as enthusiastic as he was. He’s not paying her any attention, is sneaking out a lot and acting shifty which gives Kim a reason to doubt herself.

Why does she take Vincent’s distracted behaviour is proof of infidelity?

Because he’s not available when she needs him it makes her a bit nervous and gets her thinking something’s definitely wrong. When he walked out on their one-to-one time together recently was the point she thought there may be someone else.

Does she have any idea about the robbery? Linda and Sharon are also acting strangely…

All she knows is Vincent’s out all the time and something is going on. When the girls had the tea party at Kathy’s whilst the job was going on, she did try and reach out to Sharon looking for confirmation and to suss out what Vincent’s up to. Sharon brushed Kim’s concern off with a ‘boys will be boys’ explanation, but she knows something is up.

Kim follows Vincent to The Albert and catches him with an estate agent, what happens then?

She’s suspicious of the affair but doesn’t know who it’s with, so when she finds Vincent with this woman, Savannah, at The Albert she absolutely takes her to pieces. Kim tries to humiliate Savannah, but it’s Kim that ends up humiliated as she didn’t know anything about the sale of the business!

What is her reaction to hearing Vincent has to sell The Albert?

Kim and Vincent made a truce some time ago they would always do things together. So the fact he’s going behind her back and discussing the sale without consulting her is hurtful, because she’s always involved in the plans and knows what’s going on. She’s the last to know and as the closest person to Vincent, that really does cut deep.

How will Kim cope with a potential change of financial circumstances? She’s got used to being wealthy…

Kim is a bit like Hyacinth Bucket, it’s all about keeping up appearances. Smiling on the outside whilst inside it’s pure turmoil, but she will be damned if she says anything to anyone. That’s a streak she shares with Denise and it’s just like when Denise was going through a really hard time but would not say anything to anybody. The tables are going to be turned – I can see Kim scratching Vincent’s eyes out but I can also see her digging deep as Kim is a fighter and a survivor. If she was pushed, she would try and keep the family together. At the very least keep the house, it’s her palace! But she’d rather hide away then face the neighbours, but she will survive.

Why is Patrick the first person she turns to?

Patrick’s a father figure to her and they have a special bond. He has seen Kim grow up and she looks to him now as she needs another male voice just to prove to herself that she’s not going crazy. She knows Patrick will tell her the truth.

Can their marriage survive if it falls apart for Vincent?

I hope so as they do really love each other. Vincent is doing what he’s doing for the good of the family, not to be malicious, but it depends on how Kim finds out. He’d be better off telling her first. If he doesn’t, considering what could possibly happen to them and how their life may change for the worse, I don’t think she’d forgive him anytime soon…

You can watch our exclusive review show A Week in Walford below.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.