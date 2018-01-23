Coronation Street: Steph returns for Luke’s funeral – and exposes Phelan’s lies?

Steph Britton will return from Portugal in next week’s Coronation Street in order to attend Luke’s funeral. And Corrie fans can expect high drama when a grieving Steph spots a supercilious Pat Phelan at the service.

After noticing that Phelan is in attendance, Steph grows increasingly furious and ends up branding the Weatherfield psychopath an evil liar, accusing him of blackmailing Andy into burning down the garage.

Phelan has – so far – got away with his crimes and has started to think that he truly is above the law. But with Steph now back in town, might she be the one to get to the truth?

Speaking recently about actress Tisha Merry’s return and what her character Steph’s comeback could mean for Phelan, a Coronation Street source said:

“Producers got in touch with Tisha and she jumped at the chance. This is going to be a very dramatic storyline. Pat has been up to no good for a while now, but the storyline is coming to a head.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

