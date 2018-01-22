Neighbours: Tyler seduces another woman – is he cheating on Piper?

Neighbours’ Tyler Brennan takes a mystery woman to a hotel room with the intention of seducing her next week – does this mean it’s all over for him and Piper Willis?

Advertisement

Typer fans need not worry too much, as Tyler is forced into a honey trap situation with the beautiful brunette. When a guy called Adrian Snyder approaches Ty at the garage, he reveals he works for a gangster called Philip Banks who is top dog int he jail Tyler is likely to be sent to if he goes down for murdering his dad, Hamish Roche.

Mr Banks suspects his minxy wife Verity is cheating on him while he’s banged up, so Adrian has tracked Tyler to get him to try and seduce her in order to gain proof of her infidelity. And if he doesn’t, Philip and his cronies will make life very difficult in the slammer should Tyler end up incarcerated…

Terrified of reprisals for him and his loved ones if he doesn’t do Adrian’s bidding, nervous Tyler approaches vivacious Verity in the Waterhole and they head up to her room for the sting to begin.

But Verity the vixen turns the tables and tells Ty she knows exactly who sent him into her orbit and why. Panicking he’s mucked up the plan, Tyler then hears he might be out of the woods with regards to the murder charge as someone else has come forward and confessed… But who?

Advertisement

Neighbours airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 29 January on Channel 5, and continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.