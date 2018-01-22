Neighbours: first look at Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas as newcomer Rafael Humphries

Neighbours has teased the arrival of Ryan Thomas as mysterious newcomer Rafael Humphries with some revealing new images ahead of his on screen debut next month.

Rafael will have a secret vendetta with one of the residents of Ramsay Street, and in the first look pictures the character is revealed to have an intriguing scar. Is this something to do with what he’s hiding when he comes to Erinsborough with a score to settle?

It looks like Rafael has had a traumatic time, as the scars suggest he’s been involved in some kind of tragic accident – a fire perhaps?

But it’s not all doom and gloom, as the hunky new face is also set to find love in the Australian suburb – however, that could derail his plans for revenge…

Thomas makes his debut as Rafael in a special late-night, hour-long edition of Neighbours on Monday 12 February on Channel 5 at 10pm, kicking off ‘Hit and Run’ week which also features the return of Natalie Bassingthwaighte as Izzy Hoyland, among a host of other sensational storylines, comebacks and action-packed twists.

Neighbours continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.