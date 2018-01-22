Neighbours: Aaron kisses sneaky ex-boyfriend Rory

Neighbours’ Aaron Brennan falls further into old flame Rory Zemiro’s trap next week when he’s manipulated by the former stripper into a kiss – but how far will obsessed Rory go to get his man?

Still smarting from breaking up with David Tanaka, Aaron gives it one last go with a public declaration of his love for the doctor in the hope they can save their relationship. Unbeknown to the heartbroken Brennan brother, Rory has been doing some meddling and sneakily put David off giving Aaron another chance.

So with the romance dead in the water, Rory makes his move and kisses a vulnerable Aaron. Mindful of moving on too quickly from David, Aaron doesn’t reciprocate and makes it clear the smooch shouldn’t have happened and embarrassed Rory agrees.

But this only fuels the fit fella to take another approach in ensnaring Aaron for himself… As Aaron tries to tell his ex they shouldn’t see each other any more, Rory reveals he’s scared of returning to the hostel alone because he’s being stalked by a guy called Mick, an obsessed fan from his and Aaron’s exotic dance troupe days.

Fearful for his friend, nice guy Aaron insists Rory stay the night with him and vows they’ll stick together until the drama with Mick has passed.

However, is Rory being honest about Mick? Is he really being targeted by a stalker, or is it just an excuse to get closer to Aaron?

Neighbours airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 29 January on Channel 5 and continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.