Is Arrested Development on Netflix?
How to watch and stream the cult comedy
Arrested Development is an entertaining cult comedy about a dysfunctional family, who loses their fortune and has to make big changes.
The show stars Jason Bateman as Michael Bluth, who tries to make sense of his family’s absurd behaviour. Other cast members include George Michael (Michael Cera), Michael’s son, Lucille (Jessica Walter), his manipulative mother, and Gob (Will Arnett), his brother, a failed magician.
- The 50 best movies to watch on Netflix
- The best TV shows to watch on Netflix UK
- The best TV shows coming to Netflix in 2018
- Netflix UK TV guide: what to watch and how much it costs
Narrated by Ron Howard, the series originally aired on Fox, in the USA, for three seasons between 2003-2006, before it was cancelled due to falling numbers of viewers. Then, it resurged in popularity so Netflix released a fourth season in 2013.
Now, every episode is available to watch and stream on Netflix. And Netflix has also commissioned a fifth season to start in 2018.
Remember, there’s always money in the banana stand.