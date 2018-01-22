How to buy tickets to Teletubbies Live

Here's everything you need to know to get tickets for the Teletubbies' first ever live theatre show

The first ever theatre show starring the world-famous Teletubbies has arrived, and tickets are available now.

Advertisement

The show premiered at Manchester’s Palace Theatre last November and it’s now off on a full UK tour.

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po came to our screens 20 years ago, and have captivated children ever since. Created with the most little fans in mind, the brand new, interactive show allows the audience to join in and features the familiar Sun Baby, Noo-noo and the Tubby Phone.

It’s been adapted by Richard Lewis, who was behind the Peppa Pig Live shows, and it also includes brand new songs by composer Mani Svavarsson. According to show bosses, Teletubbies Live is the “perfect show for introducing young children to the fun and magic of theatre”.

Watch the four teletubbies exploring the colourful world of Teletubbyland in a production designed to encourage young children to explore the world around them.

Teletubbies Live will be visiting the following locations. Click on the links for further information and to buy tickets.

26-28 January – Llandudno, Venue Cymru

31 January – 1 February – Dunstable, Grove Theatre

3-4 February – Wellingborough, The Castle

7-8 February – Birmingham, New Alexandra Theatre

17-18 February – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

24-25 February – St Helens, Theatre Royal St Helens

14-15 March – Tunbridge Wells, Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall

17-18 March – Swansea, Swansea Grand Theatre

21-22 March – Lincoln, Lincoln Theatre Royal

30-31 March – Inverness, Eden Court Theatre

7-8 April – Edinburgh, Kings Theatre Edinburgh

11-12 April – Preston, Preston Guild Hall

14-15 April – Hull, Hull New Theatre

21-22 April – Reading, Hexagon Theatre

25-26 April – Guildford, G Live Guildford

28-29 April – Bromley, Churchill Theatre

5-6 May – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

9-10 May – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

23-24 May – Crewe, Crewe Lyceum Theatre

20-21 June – Leicester, De Montford Hall

4-5 July – Brighton, Theatre Royal – Brighton

14-15 July, Winchester – Theatre Royal Winchester

15-16 August – Port Talbot, Princess Royal Theatre

Advertisement

5-6 September – Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Theatre