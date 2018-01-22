Hollyoaks: Mandy cheats with Darren on her wedding night

Two Hollyoaks marriages are in crisis after tonight’s shocking E4 episode as Darren Osborne betrayed wife Nancy by sleeping with Mandy Richardson a few hours after she tied the knot with Luke Morgan.

The surprise arrival of Luke’s secret teenage son Oliver at the reception on Friday wrecked the big day, as shellshocked Mandy learnt her new husband already had a wife and child he’d never mentioned.

As the bride threw the groom out on his ear, Luke desperately tried to build bridges with Oliver, while Nancy reeled at the news that Darren knew about his deceitful Morgan mate’s secret family and declared their marriage was over.

Turning up at Nightingale’s to find emotional Mandy trashing her reception venue, Darren shamefully confessed he had known for months what Luke was hiding and had begged him to come clean before the wedding, and that Nancy had thrown him out for his betrayal.

After a heated exchange, anger turned to passion for the former couple, who have been trying to fight their old attraction in recent weeks. While Luke left a hopeful voicemail for Mandy declaring his love for her, his new wife was kissing his best man and the pair ended up sleeping together…

What next for the Morgans and the Osbornes? Will Mandy and Darren go public as a couple? Or write off this evening’s encounter as a mistake and try again with their respective partners?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.