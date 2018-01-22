Emmerdale: Cain and Ross stop Debbie blowing up Home Farm

Emmerdale’s Home Farm was stopped from going up in flames tonight when Cain Dingle stopped vengeful daughter Debbie from torching the prestigious property – with her and ex-lover Joe Tate inside.

Determined to get revenge on Joe for deceiving her as part of his twisted long-term plan to destroy the Dingles, who he holds responsible for the death of his father, the villainous Chris Tate, Deb hopped up to Home Farm with a load of petrol and doused the house with the intention of blowing it sky high.

Noticing some canisters had gone missing from the garage, frantic Cain and Ross Barton realised what was happening and raced to stop Deb as Joe caught her in the act. A tense showdown between the former lovers saw Debbie taunt the Tate tyrant that no one would even miss him if he were to disappear, and revealed she’d rigged the house so with one flick of a switch, they’d all go boom…

In the nick of time, Cain and Ross arrived and managed to stop Debbie from carrying out her explosive plan and took her back to the village – as shaken Joe cut off the electricity and breathed a sigh of relief.

Later this week, Joe is attacked by a masked gunman as the Dingles and Ross join forces to deal with their enemy once and for all. But will the feud end up having tragic consequences?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of this week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

