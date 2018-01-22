EastEnders: Stacey slaps Martin following cruel insult – watch the full scene

Stacey's back tonight, but it looks like her marriage is over

Stacey Fowler returns to EastEnders tonight, but her marriage to Martin Fowler looks beyond hope in this preview clip.

Advertisement

After sleeping with old flame Max Branning in a moment of madness on Christmas Eve, Stace ‘fessed up to Martin and fled the Square with the kids over the festive period.

So far no one else knows the truth behind Stacey’s mysterious disappearance, but as she arrives home tonight will her shock betrayal with the Branning bad boy become public knowledge?

In a devastating showdown, the warring couple exchange insults until Martin crosses the line – and is treated to a full-on Slater style slap from his missus…

TONIGHT: Stacey lashes out after Martin oversteps the mark, but is there any way back for them? 🤔Don't miss tonight's BBC EastEnders from 8pm on BBC One. Posted by BBC EastEnders on Monday, January 22, 2018

Following their confrontation, Martin throws Stacey out and angrily tells her to stay away from the kids and the house.

Stacey reels from the row as Martin stands firm, but later this week the family faces yet another crisis which puts one of the children in a potentially dangerous situation…

Don’t miss tonight’s episode on BBC1 at 8pm.

You can watch our exclusive review show A Week in Walford below.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.