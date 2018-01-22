Coronation Street: Anna Windass found guilty in trial verdict as Debbie Rush leaves the cast

Phelan gets the upper hand as the jury sends his arch-enemy to prison

Coronation Street’s Anna Windass was found guilty of GBH in tonight’s episode, marking the departure of actress Debbie Rush after almost a decade in the role.

In the first of tonight’s Corrie double bill, there was fresh hope for accused Anna in the wake of Seb Franklin sensationally revealing last Friday that Pat Phelan had forced him to lie the accused cafe worker had deliberately pushed him off a ladder.

Sadly, Mrs Windass’s wish for freedom was not be granted as incriminating CCTV footage was found at the cab office by Phelan’s wife Eileen showing Seb apparently being intimidated by Tim Metcalfe and Gary Windass the night before he gave evidence.

Immediately assuming this means Seb was coerced into changing his story and that Pat is blameless, Eileen immediately handed the footage to the police and begged forgiveness from her homicidal hubby for ever doubting him.

Once Tim took the stand he was forced to admit he and Gary had encouraged Seb to change his story – making the Franklin teen look flaky and discrediting the testimony that should’ve been the key to Anna’s innocence.

As the jury returned their guilty verdict, Anna broke down in hysterical rage as she was led away to the cells, screaming about her nemesis Phelan: “He’s made fools of you all! He’s pure evil…”

In a haunting montage sequence at the end of the episode showing smug Phelan smiling, scared Seb fearing for his life and a beaten Anna starting her sentence, fans were left wondering who will be able to bring killer Pat down now his rival is behind bars…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of this week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.