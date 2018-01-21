EastEnders: Martin throws Stacey out of the house in violent showdown

Stacey returns tomorrow, but Martin can't forgive her for sleeping with Max…

Stacey Fowler returns to Walford in tomorrow night’s EastEnders, but there’s no friendly welcome awaiting her from betrayed husband Martin.

Following her bombshell she slept with old flame Max Branning on Christmas Eve, Stacey fled the Square with her children over the festive period as Martin struggled to forgive her indiscretion.

In new pictures just released from the episode airing on Monday 22 January, Stacey makes a surprise return to the Fowler house with the kids in tow and tensions are immediately sky high.

Despite Stacey wanting to get back to normal, Martin can’t get beyond his wife’s encounter with her ex and accuses her of seeing Max again.

A blazing row erupts as Stacey slaps Martin for his cruel comments, and soon the situation spirals out of control and Mr Fowler manhandles his missus out of their home – with the fight spilling out on to the street in full view of the neighbours…

As Martin warns her she’s not having the children or the house, has Stacey lost everything? And is the Fowler marriage really over for good?

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

