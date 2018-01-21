Accessibility Links

Brooke Vincent is the first confirmed celebrity to compete in Dancing on Ice 2018

The Coronation Street actress is the first contestant to be announced for the show's comeback run

Brooke Vincent Dancing on Ice (ITV, EH)

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent – who plays Sophie Webster on the ITV soap – is one of 12 celebrities skating on to the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Back in October, following the big reveal, the 25-year-old said: “I love a challenge. Ice skating – what an amazing skill. Next year I can go with the girls and be like, ‘I can do this, I can do that’ and they’ll be holding onto the sides.

“I’ve been trying to lose a few pounds to get in them leotards. I started my ice training on Saturday. If I get injured at least I’ll look sparkly on the way to the hospital!”

Dancing on Ice is returning to ITV early next year after a three year hiatus: the show was last on the air in 2014.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning to host the show after fronting it for six years between 2006 and 2011.

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday nights on ITV from 7th January

All about This Morning

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

