Who was evicted from Celebrity Big Brother?

Here are all of the housemates who have left CBB so far

There have been plenty of tears and laughter in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

From India Willoughby’s arguments to Ashley James and Ginuwine’s will they/won’t they relationship there’s been a lot of drama. But nothing is ever as exciting or dramatic as a live eviction.

A total of 16 celebrities – eight women and eight men – entered the CBB house this January, but who will emerge victorious at the end of the series?

Well, certainly not this lot. Below is everyone who’s so far been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother:

Third eviction: Maggie Oliver

Maggie Oliver, CBB (Getty, EH)
Maggie Oliver, CBB (Getty)

Second eviction: Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson Celebrity Big Brother 2018
Rachel Johnson Celebrity Big Brother 2018 (PicSelect, C5)

First eviction: India Willoughby

India Willoughby on Celebrity Big Brother 2018
India Willoughby on Celebrity Big Brother 2018 (C5 / PicSelect)
Celebrity Big Brother airs daily at 9pm on Channel 5.

All about Celebrity Big Brother

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

