Emmerdale love rat: David reveals who he slept with behind Tracy’s back

The truth came out in tonight's episode of the ITV soap

Emmerdale’s David Metcalfe has tonight revealed that he cheated on wife Tracy with ex-lover Leyla.

Fans had been wondering whether David was guilty of infidelity after he was seen on Thursday surreptitiously taking calls from Leyla and pleading with her to stop contacting him.

Friday’s episode then saw the truth come out after David admitted to Priya that he’d been unfaithful to Tracy.

Scenes just shown on ITV saw David confess that he hadn’t recently been to a greengrocer’s convention in Reading, but had instead gone to see Leyla in Mykonos in order to “sort things out”.

Love cheat David then went on to explain that in “a foolish moment of madness”, he and Leyla had ended up in bed together on the night before she’d left the village.

With actress Roxy Shahidi currently on maternity leave from Emmerdale, it doesn’t seem likely that Leyla will be returning anytime soon to cause ructions for David and Tracy.

But these things do have a habit of coming out in soapland, so perhaps David shouldn’t be too confident that he can keep his secret under wraps.

