Meet the cast of Doc Martin series 8

Martin Clunes and Caroline Catz return with a host of guest stars, including Sigourney Weaver, Caroline Quentin and new series star Art Malik

Martin Clunes plays mordant medic Doc Martin for the comedy drama’s eighth series on ITV.

Advertisement

After last year’s bumpy ride through marital therapy, the Ellingham family’s natural rhythm has resumed and we’re back in the sleepy Cornish village of Portwenn.

All the regular members of the cast are reprising their roles. Meet the whole gang, including the guest stars, below…

Martin Clunes as Dr Martin Ellingham

The grumpy GP with a fear of blood is back, and Clunes said his beloved character is “as obstinate as ever, but he is trying his best to be a better husband and father”.

Where do I recognise him from?

Clunes played the laddish Gary Strang in all six series of the 90s sitcom Men Behaving Badly. Since then, his main gig has been Doc Martin – but he’s also set to star as a lead detective in upcoming ITV drama Manhunt, and as an MP in the ITV adaptation of Vanity Fair.

Caroline Catz as Louisa Ellingham

In the new series of Doc Martin, Louisa is facing a dilemma. She’s no longer enjoying her job as a headmistress and she desperately wants to spend more time with her baby son James Henry and husband Martin.

Where do I recognise her from?

Advertisement

You might have seen Caroline Catz playing detective in DCI Banks and Murder in Suburbia, or as a policewoman in The Vice and The Bill.