Coronation Street trial: what next for Anna? Will she be freed?

Has Seb done enough? Or will further twists scupper it for the accused?

Coronation Street’s Anna Windass is hoping her freedom is in the bag after Seb Franklin switched allegiances and admitted in court he was forced by Pat Phelan into lying she’d pushed him off a ladder.

Advertisement

Even Eileen Phelan is starting to suspect Anna might have been right all along about her shifty spouse as the pair appeared to unite against him during an emotional prison visit.

But with more witnesses still to give evidence in the trial, has Seb done enough to save the accused crusader from a hefty sentence?

In the next episode, airing on Monday 22 January, Roy Cropper gives his incarcerated employee a glowing character reference, but has to confirm he saw her lose her temper and slap Seb in the café, suggesting a violent streak.

Back at the cab office stunned Eileen sees CCTV footage of Tim Metcalfe and Anna’s son Gary Windass apparently threatening Seb, putting an entirely different spin on the boy’s testimony.

As jittery Tim takes the stand, he’s forced to come clean that he encouraged the teen to change his story – potentially making the Franklin lad look flaky and casting doubt on the credibility of tonight’s claim he didn’t see Anna in the site office shortly before the attack.

Phelan is smug and Anna is crestfallen, but as the judge sums up the case in Monday’s upcoming double bill and the trial reaches a dramatic climax, what will the verdict be?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.