Coronation Street: Phelan’s lies exposed as Eileen and Anna unite against him

The net is closing in on Coronation Street villain Pat Phelan after Seb Franklin exposed his lies in court at the trial of Anna Windass.

Advertisement

Telling the barrister Anna did not push him, and that he’d been forced to lie that she had by Phelan because of his grudge against the café worker, brave Seb finally stood up to the cobbles criminal – setting off a sequence of huge consequences.

Already niggled with doubts about her husband’s innocence after police took him in for questioning over the murder of Luke Britton, an emotional Eileen fled the gallery after Seb’s sensational admission, leaving Pat to face a gloating Gary Windass as he predicted his rival’s lies would now start to unravel.

At the end of the episode, Eileen was seen visiting Anna in prison where she voiced the possibility Mrs Windass had been right all along about Pat. If he’d lied about Anna pushing Seb off the ladder, what else was he capable of being deceitful about?

As Anna insisted this was just the tip of the iceberg, the two women ended up bonding as apologetic Eileen vowed that if it turned out Phelan was lying all along then she’d do anything she could to help the wronged Windass.

Holding hands across the visiting room table, Eileen and Anna seemed united for a change, while frantic Phelan nervously waited for his wife back on the street.

Can he talk his way out of this and win her round again? What action will the police take after Seb’s testimony? Will they nail Pat for killing Luke? And have the scales finally fallen from Eileen’s eyes?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.